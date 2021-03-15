COVID-19 Vaccine Phases

The County of San Diego is following federal and state guidelines for priority groups. The County is also working with the community to make sure the vaccine is distributed equitably. The County's COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Advisory Group will provide additional regional guidance based on federal and state guidance.

Who Can Get Vaccinated NOW The County of San Diego is only vaccinating people who live or work in San Diego County AND are part of one of the following groups: Phase 1A Staff working in acute care, psychiatric, and correctional facility hospitals +

Staff working in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and similar settings Includes residents in these long-term care settings

Paramedics, EMTs, and other staff providing emergency medical services

Staff working in dialysis centers



Staff working in behavioral health residential facilities Includes residents in these behavioral health residential facilities

Vaccinators

Staff providing intermediate care, for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision, and supportive care

Staff providing in home health-care and in-home supportive services

Community health workers, including promotores

Public Health field staff

Staff working in primary care clinics

Staff working in Federally Qualified Health Centers

Staff working in Rural Health Centers

Staff working in correctional facility clinics

Staff working in urgent care clinics

Staff working in behavioral health non-residential or outpatient facilities Includes residents in these behavioral health non-residential or outpatient facilities

Other settings and healthcare personnel, including: Specialty clinics, laboratory workers + + , dental/oral health clinics, pharmacy staff, and funeral workers, massage therapists, and others.

Couriers for vaccines and emergency supplies. Phase 1B Persons aged 75 years and older

Persons 65-74 years of age

Persons at risk of occupational exposure through their work in the following sectors: Emergency Services (includes emergency operations and disaster service workers, fire, law enforcement, social workers, and utility workers) Childcare and Education Food and Agriculture

Additional Eligible Groups Janitors Vaccinating NEXT - Beginning March 15, 2021 Beginning March 15, vaccination will be made available to those with certain health conditions, disabilities, illness, living spaces, or work environments that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness. Phase 1C Eligible High-Risk Medical Conditions and Disabilities - Effective March 15 People ages 16-64 can be eligible if they are deemed to be at the very highest risk to get very sick from COVID-19 EITHER because they have one or more of the following severe health conditions: Cancer, current with weakened immune system­­

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m 2 )

) Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5% OR if, as a result of a developmental or other significant, high-risk disability, one or more of the following criteria applies**: A COVID-19 infection is likely to result in severe life-threatening illness or death; OR

Acquiring COVID-19 will limit the individual’s ability to receive ongoing care or services vital to their well-being and survival; OR

Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly challenging as a result of the individual’s disability. Additional Eligible Medical Conditions - Effective March 15 Based on what we know at this time, those with the following conditions might be at an increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19; therefore they will also be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine: Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m 2 , but < 30 kg/m 2 )

, but < 30 kg/m ) Obese (BMI > 30 kg/m2, but < 40 kg/m 2 )

) Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Type 1 diabetes mellitus Additional Eligible Groups - Effective March 15 Congregate residential settings, such as an incarceratio­n/detention facilities, homeless shelters, or behavioral health facilities Includes people experiencing homelessness, who may transition into congregate settings at short notice­­­

Public transit workers, including airport workers for commercial airlines (but not private airplanes) Phase 2 – To be determined