Cool Zones
The Cool Zone program is an established network of free, air-conditioned settings (such as libraries or community centers) across San Diego County that allow respite for older adults, persons with disabilities, or anyone looking to escape the extreme heat during the summer. Cool Zones are a way for residents to lower individual utility usage and help conserve energy for the whole community.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors launched the Cool Zone program out of concern for seniors, persons with disabilities, and those with health concerns that could be complicated by the effects of heat.
In partnership with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), the Cool Zone program is managed by Aging & Independence Services (AIS), a division of the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency.
Find a Cool Zone
Cool Zone sites, located throughout the county, help older adults and others keep cool and save energy costs.
To locate the Cool Zone site nearest you, click here to view an interactive map with location information or call 2-1-1.
Are you a public or private, for-profit or not-for-profit, organization interested in participating as a Cool Zone site? Please review, complete, and email the the Standards of Participation form or send us an email if you have any questions/comments.
Even with Cool Zone sites opening, not all older adults or persons with disabilities can leave home to escape the heat. Homebound individuals and those who decide to stay home due to the risk of COVID-19, may not be able to take advantage of traditional Cool Zone sites.
To help these community members beat the heat, the County of San Diego, in partnership with SDG&E, provides free electric fans to those who are 60 years of age and older, or disabled, living on limited incomes. To be eligible, a resident must not have access to air-conditioning at their residence. To learn more about the Cool Zones Fan Program or to request a fan, please call 2-1-1.
Additionally, people in San Diego County unable to get to a Cool Zone location without transportation assistance, such as older adults, people with disabilities, or people who are homebound, can call 2-1-1 to be connected to a transportation or rideshare service at no cost.
Tips to Beat the Heat
Keep cool and beat the heat during hot summer days with these tips:
- Stay hydrated with water. Avoid sugary beverages.
- Check on friends and neighbors at high risk for heat-related illness.
- Stay cool in an air conditioned area.
- NEVER leave kids or pets in a closed, parked vehicle.
- If you go outside, remember: wear a hat; wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; use sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher); and bring water.
- Limit time outdoors. Take breaks often.
For more information about Cool Zones, call 2-1-1 or send us an email.