Cool Zones

The Cool Zone program is an established network of free, air-conditioned settings (such as libraries or community centers) across San Diego County that allow respite for older adults, persons with disabilities, or anyone looking to escape the extreme heat during the summer. Cool Zones are a way for residents to lower individual utility usage and help conserve energy for the whole community.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors launched the Cool Zone program out of concern for seniors, persons with disabilities, and those with health concerns that could be complicated by the effects of heat.

In partnership with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), the Cool Zone program is managed by Aging & Independence Services (AIS), a division of the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency.