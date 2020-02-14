Small Business Stimulus Grant
The Small Business Stimulus Grant Program is funded by Board of Supervisors allocated federal CARES Act funding. The goal of the Small Business Stimulus Grant Program is to provide a lifeline grant to many local small businesses to get them open, keep them open, and help prevent more from going out of business. The County of San Diego’s Small Business Stimulus Grant Funding is to provide economic assistance to help businesses and nonprofit entities impacted by COVID-19. Financial assistance will be allocated to eligible, qualified small businesses and nonprofit entities with final award recommendations made by individual district offices based on the availability of funds, program guidelines, and the submission of all required information and supporting documentation.
The following links are provided to assist with the grant
application, once you’ve been determined eligible. Please read through
before starting the eligibility determination.
Supervisorial District Representatives:
District 1 (Supervisor Greg Cox) – Genevieve Fong: (619) 531-5511; genevieve.fong@sdcounty.ca.gov
District 2 (Supervisor Dianne Jacob) – Victoria Floyd: (619) 531-5522; victoria.floyd@sdcounty.ca.gov
District 3 (Supervisor Kristin Gaspar) – Corrine Busta: (619) 531-5533; corrine.busta@sdcounty.ca.gov
District 4 (Supervisor Nathan Fletcher) – Susan Guinn: (619) 531-5544; susan.guinn@sdcounty.ca.gov
- District 5 (Supervisor Jim Desmond) – Candyce Yee: (619) 531-5555; candyce.yee@sdcounty.ca.gov
Please note, it is recommended that you use the same browser and computer once you start with the eligibility determination. You will need to do the application in one sitting, so please have all the required forms ready (see Application Instructions).
We recommend that you use the latest version of Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari or Firefox for the best experience.