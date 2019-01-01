Covid19 illustration

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

 

Stay home except for essential needs

Everyone is required to stay home except for essential needs or to go to an essential job. If you go out, keep at least six feet away from others. Learn more

Social distancing plan template for businesses

Face coverings  State guidelines | DIY guide

Pledge to Stay Home, Pledge to Save Lives

Coronavirus in San Diego

Daily Updates on Positive Cases

Prepare for a Pandemic

Plans, Supplies and Social Distancing

About Coronavirus

How it Spreads, Symptoms, and Prevention 

Community Sector Support

Government, Organizations, Agencies, and Groups

Health Professionals

Guidelines, Reporting, and Public Health Advisories

Resources and Materials

FAQs, Posters, Videos, and Other Materials

Testing

Current testing recommendations

Care for Your Mental Health

Resources for families and caregivers

Get text alerts

Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get text alert updates.

 

For health or testing related questions, contact your healthcare provider.  For general questions about COVID-19, information about community resources, or if you are uninsured, call 2-1-1 San Diego.

Live Well @ Home

Resources to keep healthy in mind and body while staying at home.

Ways to Help

Medical Equipment Donations  Organizations or individuals can donate masks, gowns, face shields and more through a partnership with Rady Children's Foundation and Rock Church.

Volunteer opportunities  Find ways to volunteer, including health care volunteers. Organizations can list volunteer opportunities. Visit JustServe.

 

Hand Washing Stations Map

 

 