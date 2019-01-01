Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Stay home except for essential needs
Everyone is required to stay home except for essential needs or to go to an essential job. If you go out, keep at least six feet away from others. Learn more
Social distancing plan template for businesses
Face coverings State guidelines | DIY guide
Pledge to Stay Home, Pledge to Save Lives
Daily Updates on Positive Cases
Plans, Supplies and Social Distancing
How it Spreads, Symptoms, and Prevention
Government, Organizations, Agencies, and Groups
Guidelines, Reporting, and Public Health Advisories
FAQs, Posters, Videos, and Other Materials
Current testing recommendations
Resources for families and caregivers
Text COSD COVID19 to 468-311 to get text alert updates.
For health or testing related questions, contact your healthcare provider. For general questions about COVID-19, information about community resources, or if you are uninsured, call 2-1-1 San Diego.
Live Well @ Home
Resources to keep healthy in mind and body while staying at home.
Ways to Help
Medical Equipment Donations Organizations or individuals can donate masks, gowns, face shields and more through a partnership with Rady Children's Foundation and Rock Church.
Volunteer opportunities Find ways to volunteer, including health care volunteers. Organizations can list volunteer opportunities. Visit JustServe.