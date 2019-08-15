San Diego County CERT

What Is CERT?

Local government prepares for everyday emergencies. However, during a disaster, the number and scope of incidents can overwhelm conventional emergency services. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program is an all-risk, all-hazard training. This valuable course is designed to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your neighborhood in an emergency situation.

CERT is a positive and realistic approach to emergency and disaster situations where citizens may initially be on their own and their actions can make a difference. While people will respond to others in need without the training, one goal of the CERT program is to help them do so effectively and efficiently without placing themselves in unnecessary danger.

In the CERT training, citizens learn to:

 • Manage utilities and put out small fires
 • How to open airways, control bleeding, treating for shock, and providing medical aid
 • Search for and rescue victims safely
 • Organize themselves and spontaneous volunteers to be effective
 • Collect disaster intelligence to support first responder effort
   

How Do I Join?

Contact your local CERT manager. Jurisdictions with existing teams are listed below. If you don't see your city or community on the list, please contact your nearest fire department and ask the Fire Chief when/if they plan to start a CERT program in your neighborhood.

CERT Programs

 

Alpine
Sean Jackson
619-445-2635
sjackson@alpinefire.org

Carlsbad
David Harrison
760-931-2137
david.harrison@carlsbadca.gov

Chula Vista
Hugo Bermudez
619-921-2564
hbermudez@chulavistaca.gov

Coronado
Ruthie Glorioso 
619 522-2497
rglorioso@coronado.ca.us

De Luz
Mike Manchor
760-728-3300
rexranch@att.net

Deer Springs
Marc Weissman
760-525-5170
 marcweissman11@gmail.com

 Del Mar
 Joel Carrington
858-755-1522
 jcarrington@delmar.ca.us

East County
(El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, and Santee)
 Andy McKellar
619-667-1471
 amckellar@heartlandfire.net

 Elfin Forest
 Mary (Mickey) Cross
760-744-2034
 mickeykc@juno.com

Encinitas
(includes Leucadia, Olivenhain, and Cardiff)
Arnie Lewin
760-633-2800
alewin@encinitasca.gov

Escondido
Jeff Murdock
760-839-5406
jmurdock@ci.escondido.ca.us

Imperial Beach
John French
619-423-8223
jfrench@cityofib.org

Inland Valley
Paul Nysen
760-742-1631
paul.nysen@netgear.com

 Lakeside
Josh Wilson
619-390-2350
cert@lakesidefire.com
National City
Walter Amedee
619-336-4556
cert@nationalcityca.gov
North County
(Bonsall, Fallbrook and Rainbow)
Patty Koch
760-723-2010
pkoch@ncfire.org

Oceanside
Rhonda Deniston
760-435-4305
oceansidecert@ci.oceanside.ca.us
Palomar Mountain
Bill Leininger
760-807-6923
William.M.Leininger@gmail.com
Poway
Susy Turnbull
858-668-4483
sturnbull@poway.org

Ramona
Joseph Thompson
760-788-2222
joseph.thompson@fire.ca.gov

Rancho Santa Fe
Troy Duncan and Kyle Carranza
858-756-6011
Duncan@rsf-fire.org and Carranza@rsf-fire.org

San Diego County Fire Authority  - Southern Division
(Barrett Junction, Boulevard, Campo, Carveacre, Deerhorn Valley, Dehesa, Descanso, Dulzura, Guatay, Harbison Canyon, Jamul, Japatul Valley, Jacumba, Lake Morena, Mountain Empire, Mt. Laguna, Otay, Pine Valley, Potrero, and Tecate)
Teresa Greenhalgh
619-206-2358
TGatSDRCERT@gmail.com
San Diego (City)
Carie Chouinard
619-533-4353
cchouinard@sandiego.gov

San Marcos
Jason Barrett
760-744-1050 x3405
jbarrett@san-marcos.net

San Miguel
(Bostonia, Casa De Oro, Crest, Grossmont/Mt. Helix, La Presa, Rancho San Diego, Spring Valley, and unincorporated areas of El Cajon and La Mesa)
Mike Good
619-670-0500
 CERT-smg@sanmiguelfire.org

Santee
Michelle Trottier
619-258-4100 x183
mtrottier@cityofsanteeca.gov

Solana Beach
Eric Philips
858-720-2410
ephillips@cosb.org
Valley Center
Gary Asbury
760-751-7600
toltec234@aol.com
Vista
Ned Vander Pol
760-310-0217
nvanderpol@cityofvista.com

Warner Springs
Chris Gilmore
760-782-3560
mvu.warnersprings@fire.ca.gov

