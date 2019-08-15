San Diego County CERT
What Is CERT?
Local government prepares for everyday emergencies. However, during a disaster, the number and scope of incidents can overwhelm conventional emergency services. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program is an all-risk, all-hazard training. This valuable course is designed to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your neighborhood in an emergency situation.
CERT is a positive and realistic approach to emergency and disaster situations where citizens may initially be on their own and their actions can make a difference. While people will respond to others in need without the training, one goal of the CERT program is to help them do so effectively and efficiently without placing themselves in unnecessary danger.
In the CERT training, citizens learn to:
How Do I Join?
Contact your local CERT manager. Jurisdictions with existing teams are listed below. If you don't see your city or community on the list, please contact your nearest fire department and ask the Fire Chief when/if they plan to start a CERT program in your neighborhood.
CERT Programs
Alpine
Carlsbad
Encinitas
Imperial Beach
Ramona
Santee
Warner Springs
Important Documents:
Regional CERT Calendar: