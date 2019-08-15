San Diego County CERT

What Is CERT?

Local government prepares for everyday emergencies. However, during a disaster, the number and scope of incidents can overwhelm conventional emergency services. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program is an all-risk, all-hazard training. This valuable course is designed to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your neighborhood in an emergency situation. CERT is a positive and realistic approach to emergency and disaster situations where citizens may initially be on their own and their actions can make a difference. While people will respond to others in need without the training, one goal of the CERT program is to help them do so effectively and efficiently without placing themselves in unnecessary danger. In the CERT training, citizens learn to: • Manage utilities and put out small fires • How to open airways, control bleeding, treating for shock, and providing medical aid • Search for and rescue victims safely • Organize themselves and spontaneous volunteers to be effective • Collect disaster intelligence to support first responder effort