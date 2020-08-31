Housing and Community Development Services Announcements

Annual Plan Community Forum

The County of San Diego is hosting a community forum to gather feedback about the Community Development Block Grants and other federal entitlement programs that provide funding to improve our communities. Additionally, County staff will provide information about the annual application process.

The Annual Plan covers four federal entitlement programs:

Community Development Block Grant: These funds are used to improve community development by providing decent housing and a suitable living environmental for low- to moderate-income households.

HOME Investment Partnerships: These programs fund affordable housing opportunities such as the County's First-Time Homebuyer Program.

Emergency Solutions Grants: These funds are for improving the quality and number of emergency shelters and transitional facilities for the homeless, and to prevent at-risk families or individuals from becoming homeless.

Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS: The funds are for affordable housing and services for low-income households living with HIV or AIDS.

Due to current public health orders, this year's Annual Plan Community Meeting will be hosted on the WebEx platform. County of San Diego Housing and Community Development Services staff will be hosting three virtual community forum sessions.



BELOW IS THE INFORMATION TO ACCESS THE WEBEX COMMUNITY FORUM SESSIONS

Annual Plan Community Forum – Session One

Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30am

Session number: 133 159 9992

Session password: HCDS82020



Annual Plan Community Forum – Session Two

Monday, September 1, 2020 at 1:30pm

Session number: 133 654 3720

Session password: HCDS82020

Annual Plan Community Forum – Session Three

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 5:30pm

Session number: 133 466 8780

Session password: HCDS82020



To join the Virtual Community Meeting

1. Go to the link listed for your desired session above.

2. Enter your name and email address.

3. Enter the session password: HCDS82020

4. Click "Join Now".

5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.



To join the meeting by phone only

To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the training session, or call the number below and enter the access code.

US Toll:+1-470-238-5742

COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The County of San Diego will provide a grant of up to $1500 per month for a maximum of two months to cover rent for eligible households financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All forms of assistance will be made directly to the landlord.

The program will serve residents of the unincorporated area and all incorporated cities that do not have an active funded emergency rental assistance program. To be eligible, household income must fall at or below 60% Area Median Income (AMI). Please see AMI chart below.

Family Size Income Limit (60% Area Median Income) 1 $48,540 or less 2 $55,440 or less 3 $62,400 or less 4 $69,300 or less 5 $74,880 or less 6 $80,400 or less 7 $85,980 or less 8 $91,500 or less

Application Information:

The application period is scheduled to open around mid-September to early October. Following the two-week application period, the County will begin processing applicants based on a randomized selection process. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is expected to serve approximately 8,000 households.



This page will be updated as new information becomes available, check back here for updates.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) HCDS Updates

The temporary suspension on evictions are in place for San Diegans experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Please see below for information on the temporary prohibitions on evictions and the Housing Authority of the County of San Diego's (HACSD) housing policies to address COVID-19.



Inspections - The Housing Quality Standards (HQS) inspection process has temporarily changed.

CARES Act HUD Waivers - HACSD has adopted the broad level CARES Act HUD Waivers.

Moratoriums - Federal, State and Local Moratoriums.

Temporary Suspension on Evictions - Tenant concerns regarding rent and the temporary suspension of evictions for non-payment of rent.

Tools for Landlords with Tenants Impacted by COVID-19 - HUD published a document to help landlords engage with at-risk tenants while remaining in compliance with fair housing laws and understand the key elements of a repayment plan. The document also provides links to sample rent repayment agreements.

COVID-19 Tenant Guidance: Rent Repayment Plans - HUD published a document to assist at-risk tenants in understanding and pursuing rent repayment agreements with their landlords. The document includes links to helpful resources and a sample script for requesting a repayment agreement from a landlord.

HOME and HOPWA Waivers - HACSD has adopted the HOME and HOPWA Waivers

Notice of Funding Availability - No Place Like Home Program

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, Housing and Community Development Services (HCDS) is announcing the availability of funding for affordable multi-family supportive housing. Funds will be provided in the form of loans to successful applicants serving persons who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and have a serious mental illness.

Application submittals must be complete and in compliance with all of the specified application requirements set forth in the NOFA solicitation documents. Download application here.

No Place Like Home FAQ's

For more information, please visit our website or contact Kelly Salmons email or 858-694-4806, or you may also contact Felipe Murillo email or 858-694-4807.