Waterscape Rebate Program

Maximize your yard. Minimize your bills.

 

The Waterscape Rebate Program focuses on the installation of landscaping and water-wise features, which help you save water, save money, and beautify your home and garden. Rebates are available for residents, businesses and agricultural producers living in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

 

The Program is funded by the County of San Diego Watershed Protection Program, who works to prevent pollutants from entering our waterways.

 

 

 

All Rebates

Turf Replacement

Replace your turf with drought-tolerant landscaping & a rain-saving landscape feature. 

 

 

Rain-Saving Rebates

Help your yard soak up rainwater with gorgeous garden designs and dry creek features.

 

 

Septic Rebate Program

Maintain and pump your septic system and avoid problems later on.

 

 

Landscape Optimization Service

Get personalized assistance to transform unused turf areas in your large, commercial landscape & reduce your water bills.

 

 

Watersmart Edgescaping

Avoid water waste by replacing turf or high water use shrubs along pavement. 

 

 

Rain-Friendly Pavement

Install porous pavement that allows water to flow through it. 

 

 

Smart Irrigation Controllers

Install smart irrigation controllers to water plants more efficiently and conveniently. 

 

 

Agricultural Irrigation Efficiency Program

Get a free audit and upgrade your irrigation system for water and cost savings. 

 

 

Stay Connected!

 

