All Rebates

Maximize your yard. Minimize your bills.

The Waterscape Rebate Program focuses on the installation of landscaping and water-wise features, which help you save water, save money, and beautify your home and garden. Rebates are available for residents, businesses and agricultural producers living in the unincorporated areas of San Diego County.

The Program is funded by the County of San Diego Watershed Protection Program, who works to prevent pollutants from entering our waterways.